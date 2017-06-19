Celebrated seiyuu Miyuki Sawashiro has had her most honorable anime roles sorted into a ranking courtesy of numerous voters, resulting in a rather ancient classic triumphing over the absurd popularity of one MMORPG-based anime.

The ranking:



1. Mine Fujiko (Lupin III)

2. Shinon (Sword Art Online)

3. Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

4. Suruga Kanbaru (Monogatari)

5. Celty Sturlson (Durarara)

6. Shinku (Rozen Maiden)

7. Nanami Haruka (Uta no Prince-sama)

8. Seo Yuzuki (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)

9. Bishamonten (Noragami)

9. Beel (Beelzebub)