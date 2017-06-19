Miyuki Sawashiro’s Top 10 Most Honorable Anime Roles
- Date: Jun 19, 2017 17:00 JST
- Tags: Bakemonogatari, Hunter x Hunter, Lupin, Miyuki Sawashiro, Rankings, Sword Art Online
Celebrated seiyuu Miyuki Sawashiro has had her most honorable anime roles sorted into a ranking courtesy of numerous voters, resulting in a rather ancient classic triumphing over the absurd popularity of one MMORPG-based anime.
1. Mine Fujiko (Lupin III)
2. Shinon (Sword Art Online)
3. Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)
4. Suruga Kanbaru (Monogatari)
5. Celty Sturlson (Durarara)
6. Shinku (Rozen Maiden)
7. Nanami Haruka (Uta no Prince-sama)
8. Seo Yuzuki (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)
9. Bishamonten (Noragami)
Honorable roles my ass :D That's what happens, when you translate original title by google :)
and btw, fujiko was the most unessential of her roles, while shinon was the weakest (it wasn't her fault, but was a waste of her talent to even VA a shitty character of shitty anime).