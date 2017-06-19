RSSChannel

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-4

Celebrated seiyuu Miyuki Sawashiro has had her most honorable anime roles sorted into a ranking courtesy of numerous voters, resulting in a rather ancient classic triumphing over the absurd popularity of one MMORPG-based anime.

The ranking:


1. Mine Fujiko (Lupin III)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-1

2. Shinon (Sword Art Online)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-2

3. Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-3

4. Suruga Kanbaru (Monogatari)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-4

5. Celty Sturlson (Durarara)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-5

6. Shinku (Rozen Maiden)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-6

7. Nanami Haruka (Uta no Prince-sama)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-7

8. Seo Yuzuki (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-8

9. Bishamonten (Noragami)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-9

9. Beel (Beelzebub)

MiyukiSawashiro-Top10-Anime-Roles-2017-10



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Anonymous
    17:23 19/06/2017

    Honorable roles my ass :D That's what happens, when you translate original title by google :)
    and btw, fujiko was the most unessential of her roles, while shinon was the weakest (it wasn't her fault, but was a waste of her talent to even VA a shitty character of shitty anime).

