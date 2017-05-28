Ero-Manga Sensei Full of Cameos
May 28, 2017
The latest yukata abundant episode of Ero-Manga Sensei has appealed to its otaku demographic with a variety of cameos from well-known franchises, though some may be more than satisfied with the temporary return of beloved gothic lolita Kuroneko and her sisters.
Omake:
Is it just me or is this a better show than Shingeki no Kyojin season 2, right now?
I stated before that the manga of kyoujin is a little dry for this season and they'll risk the show and franchise if they can't make it interesting beyond the visuals.
Its the anime of the year.
Anime of the year? Thats a little too much.
I feel like juat dropping this anime. Im kind of burm out about the little sister romance.
What just happened here.