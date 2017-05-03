RSSChannel

A Halloween-centric iteration of the world’s most noticeable 2D diva may serve as quite the treat for figure collectors, as it features the adorable Hatsune Miku donning some festive colors whilst wielding a pumpkin that will no doubt be coveted all year round – Hatsune Miku will arrive in the suitable month of October.

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-1

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-2

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-3

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-4

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-5

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-6

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-7

Halloween-Hidari-Miku-Figure-8

Hatsune Miku can be pre-ordered now.



