The animated OP for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (a remake of the original title) has emerged online, showing off the skills of the talented animators at A-1 Productions and potentially inducing hype amongst fans of the original game and those always looking for more JRPGs to try out.

The impressive OP animation:

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology can unleash its radiance on the 3DS come June 29th.