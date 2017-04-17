RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Looking Glass


RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-OP-Animation-1

RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-OP-Animation-2

RadiantHistoriaPerfectChronology-OP-Animation-3

The animated OP for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (a remake of the original title) has emerged online, showing off the skills of the talented animators at A-1 Productions and potentially inducing hype amongst fans of the original game and those always looking for more JRPGs to try out.

The impressive OP animation:

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology can unleash its radiance on the 3DS come June 29th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:35 17/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The spymaster is the endboss. He also has timetravel abilities.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 25 KyoAni Girls
    AKB48’s Haruka Shimazaki Bares “Sickeningly Sweet” Chest
    Top 10 Bestselling Manga of 2016
    Top 10 Anime Lolicon
    Comiket 85 Day 1 Cosplay Quite A Spectacle
    Foxy Shielder Halloween Cosplay by Saku Ferociously Sexy
    Saigyouji Yuyuko Megane Cosplay Busts Out
    Imprisoned Madoka Cosplay by Naasan


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments