Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology OP Quite Beautiful
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Apr 17, 2017 02:31 JST
- Tags: 3DS, A-1 Pictures, Animation, Atlus, OP, Radiant Historia, Remakes
The animated OP for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (a remake of the original title) has emerged online, showing off the skills of the talented animators at A-1 Productions and potentially inducing hype amongst fans of the original game and those always looking for more JRPGs to try out.
The impressive OP animation:
Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology can unleash its radiance on the 3DS come June 29th.
The spymaster is the endboss. He also has timetravel abilities.