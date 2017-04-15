Top 10 Anime of May 2017, According to NewType
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 15, 2017 03:14 JST
- Tags: NewType, One Piece, Rankings, Sangatsu no Lion, Tekketsu no Orphans, Youjo Senki
The most popular anime of the month (which is never actually limited to currently airing shows) have been handily compiled together by NewType, revealing that the dramatic conclusion of one mecha series has been quite impactful as it secured the first spot of the ranking.
1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
2. Youjo Senki
3. One Piece
8. Konosuba 2
Shit list again.
KonoSuba Season 2 Blu Ray sales for the first volume are higher than the Season 1 sales. It has already passed 12k on Blu Ray alone. Crazy.
Looks like we're getting a Season 3 eventually.
May?
Magazines are dated a month ahead.
But they are often released towards the end of each month.