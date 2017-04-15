The most popular anime of the month (which is never actually limited to currently airing shows) have been handily compiled together by NewType, revealing that the dramatic conclusion of one mecha series has been quite impactful as it secured the first spot of the ranking.

The ranking:



1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

2. Youjo Senki

3. One Piece

4. Sangatsu no Lion

5. Kemono Friends

6. Sword Art Online

7. Five Star Stories

8. Konosuba 2

9. Kimi no Na wa

10. Little Witch Academia