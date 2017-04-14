RSSChannel

The Letter “Horror + Visual Novel?”

TheLetter-Animated-OP-1

TheLetter-Animated-OP-2

TheLetter-Animated-OP-3

Indie horror visual novel “The Letter” has released its animated OP, showcasing all the game’s characters before and during the moment they become cursed to wander an ancient mansion full of monsters, bound to interest those with an insatiable lust for visual novels whilst possibly boring everyone else with its “500,000 word narrative”.

The OP and its questionable animation, along with an English song of questionable quality:

The Letter will apparently also boast quick-time events in case players begin to tire of all the reading; it is slated for launch sometime in the second quarter of this year.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 14/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Black guy in anime? Now i even dunno who gonna die first.

