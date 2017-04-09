Hinako Note Absurdly Cute
Type B fans will no doubt adore Hinako Note, as the series serves as one of this season’s moe slice-of-life all girl shows and stars Hinako, who accepts a job as a scarecrow due to her innocent nature causing hordes of animals to flock to her – a comical premise that only a cute moe show could produce.
Omake:
no. 45 made me really worried at first...