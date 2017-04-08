RSSChannel

Tsuki ga Kirei Uneventful School Life Anime

A “realistic” take on Japanese school life has emerged with Tsuki ga Kirei’s debut episode, as it tells the story of numerous school students and the various tribulations that life throws towards them, such as romance – unfortunately receiving negative criticisms from many for being slow (and boring).

Omake:

