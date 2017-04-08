Tsuki ga Kirei Uneventful School Life Anime
A “realistic” take on Japanese school life has emerged with Tsuki ga Kirei’s debut episode, as it tells the story of numerous school students and the various tribulations that life throws towards them, such as romance – unfortunately receiving negative criticisms from many for being slow (and boring).
Omake:
The artstyle makes it look like the characters have a skintight layer of plastic covering their skin.
Mmmmmm
So many things could be done, and no harm.