Kanamara Matsuri 2017 Bigger Than Ever

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-12

The 2017 edition of the Kanamara Matsuri has seen giant phalluses once again be carried through the streets of Kawasaki in a somewhat suspect act of Shinto reverence, garnering more and more attendees with every passing year due to its splendidly bizarre nature, appeal to barbarian perverts, and of course the variety of penis-centric goods available for purchase.

For those unfamiliar, the Shinto festival supposedly revolves around the legend of a woman who had a demon residing in her vagina that would bite off the penis of any male who would copulate with her, causing her to seek the aid of a blacksmith who constructed an iron phallus that broke the demon’s teeth.

Imagery of the strange event:

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-1

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-2

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-3

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-4

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-5

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-6

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-7

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-8

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-9

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-10

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-11

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-12

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-13

KanamaraMatsuri-2017-14



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:58 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So many people recording with phones, whats the point? There would always be one guy with a good camera on any event and you can just find it on internet later.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:13 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They want a record of their trip for the memories?

