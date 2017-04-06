Kanamara Matsuri 2017 Bigger Than Ever

The 2017 edition of the Kanamara Matsuri has seen giant phalluses once again be carried through the streets of Kawasaki in a somewhat suspect act of Shinto reverence, garnering more and more attendees with every passing year due to its splendidly bizarre nature, appeal to barbarian perverts, and of course the variety of penis-centric goods available for purchase.

For those unfamiliar, the Shinto festival supposedly revolves around the legend of a woman who had a demon residing in her vagina that would bite off the penis of any male who would copulate with her, causing her to seek the aid of a blacksmith who constructed an iron phallus that broke the demon’s teeth.

Imagery of the strange event: