Top 10 Kemono Friends

NicoNico Douga have collected the opinions of its users in regards to the “best” Kemono Friends characters, a ranking that has unsurprisingly been won by one friendly feline likely due to her significant amount of screen-time.

The ranking, which was taken one day after the anime’s final episode aired:



1. Serval

2. Kaban

3. Shoebill

4. Alpaca Suri

5. Crested Ibis

6. Common Raccoon

7. Tsuchinoko

8. Fennec

9. Northern White-Faced Owl

10. Ezo Red Fox

11. Silver Fox

12. Sand Cat

13. Lucky Beast

14. Lion

15. Emperor Penguin