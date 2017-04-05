Top 10 Kemono Friends
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 5, 2017 02:34 JST
- Tags: Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, NicoNico Douga, Rankings
NicoNico Douga have collected the opinions of its users in regards to the “best” Kemono Friends characters, a ranking that has unsurprisingly been won by one friendly feline likely due to her significant amount of screen-time.
The ranking, which was taken one day after the anime’s final episode aired:
1. Serval
2. Kaban
3. Shoebill
4. Alpaca Suri
5. Crested Ibis
7. Tsuchinoko
8. Fennec
10. Ezo Red Fox
11. Silver Fox
12. Sand Cat
13. Lucky Beast
14. Lion
15. Emperor Penguin
Hell yeah Shoebill! I'm so proud she's the first Kemono right after the two main characters. But I'm surprised Emperor Penguin is so low seeing as Sankaku keeps showing off the Emperor Penguin cosplays.
Any bets as to the degree of BD improvements in the animation? :)
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Qx9oNYuuvds/maxresdefault.jpg
Jiiiii~~~~