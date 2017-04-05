Top 10 Kemono Friends

RSSChannel

NicoNico Douga have collected the opinions of its users in regards to the “best” Kemono Friends characters, a ranking that has unsurprisingly been won by one friendly feline likely due to her significant amount of screen-time.

The ranking, which was taken one day after the anime’s final episode aired:


1. Serval

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-1

2. Kaban

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-2

3. Shoebill

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-3

4. Alpaca Suri

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-4

5. Crested Ibis

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-5

6. Common Raccoon

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-6

7. Tsuchinoko

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-7

8. Fennec

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-8

9. Northern White-Faced Owl

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-9

10. Ezo Red Fox

Top10-KemonoFriends-Characters-2017-10

11. Silver Fox

12. Sand Cat

13. Lucky Beast

14. Lion

15. Emperor Penguin



