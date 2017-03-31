Maid Dragon Memories Abound
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 31, 2017 02:02 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dragons, Image Gallery, Kyoto Animation, Maid Dragon, Maids, Moe
Past events have become the focus of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon‘s 12th episode as marvelous maid dragon Tooru recollects her initial encounter with mad drunk Kobayashi as well as memories from her home world, bound to have watchers tearing up and wishing the lovely fictional girl the best.
Omake:
Another good episode, one of the girls even got naked, not completely but still.