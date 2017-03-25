RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


Kyoto Crime Detection System “Criminals Beware”

TsunemoriAkane-Dominator-by-Ppshex

Kyoto police have begun utilizing the “Predictive Crime Defense System” to predict where crimes may potentially occur, an innovative new technology that has caused anime enthusiasts to immediately draw comparisons to the Sibyl system from the esteemed Psycho-Pass.

Police can apparently input a type of crime into the system and it will then inform them of areas that have had the highest amount of crimes of the aforementioned type by way of color-coding, allowing law enforcers to hopefully stay one step ahead of evil criminals in the crime ridden slums of Kyoto – should this information somehow not be leaked or the crims decide to choose a less common area to commit their heinous deeds.

The idea was inspired by a similar project that was being used in California’s Santa Cruz for several years, leading to a 20 percent reduction in crime since its implementation and demonstrating that the rather basic idea can prove effective in the long run.

Naturally there are concerns over how far this system might plan to go in the future, with some mentioning the moral issues present in Psycho-Pass as a comparison; false arrests have also become a concern as police may have the authority to arrest individuals in the possession of certain items believing that they may potentially commit a crime.

Hopefully such problems will be ironed out soon as the system is apparently going to roll out across the nation sometime soon – although somehow the prospect of police actually rolling up to yakuza HQs seems an unlikely one…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Hibike! Euphonium Goods Strike A Tranquil Chord
    Senran Kagura 7 & Yet More DLC Announced
    Abe vs Twitter: “Irreverent or Irrelevant?”
    Minami-ke Okaeri OP & ED Debut on Oricon Top 10
    Motto Onsen ni Ikou Sexy as Ever
    Nobuto Hagio of Yuria 100 Shiki Fame
    Full Service Shiraki Meiko & Midorikawa Hana Maid Cosplay
    Shuten Douji Cosplay Hot & Horny


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments