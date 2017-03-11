Hypnosis has continued to serve as a popular fetish as Norn/Miel/Cybele’s “My Erotic Company Sex Life” details the life of a man who has hypnotized a woman to perform all his perverse commands, with the abundance of the fetish bound to be better appreciated than the much despised NTR genre…

The game’s simple premise revolves around the protagonist using a hypnotism app that convinces his bossy superior to do whatever he wants, immediately demanding sexual acts as revenge for all the trouble she caused him, something that easily angered office drudges no doubt wish they could all have.

The fully-voiced My Erotic Company Sex Life can mesmerize with its office lady abuse now.