Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Wildly Wet

The incredibly voluptuous Senran Kagura girls have shown off some of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash‘s mechanics, unveiling that the soaked shinobi can both power up by getting splattered with water and (confusingly enough) also be drenched in fluids when down to have their bikini forcibly washed away.

The drenching “power up” feature:

The significantly sexier water-based stripping:

Buyers can once again indulge in the sexiness of Senran Kagura’s lusty maidens once Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash squirts its way to the PS4 on March 16th; a western release is also in the works.