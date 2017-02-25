RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otaku Dan


Hanayome Super Sonico Wedding Figure

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-1

The gargantuan breasts of Nitroplus mascot Sonico have gotten the spotlight with this matrimonial wedding figure from Good Smile Company, certain to fuel the fantasies of those who desire the 2D maiden as their own wife – otaku can live the dream once Sonico descends into their arms come January 2018.

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-1

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-2

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-3

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-4

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-5

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-6

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-7

Beautiful-Sonico-Wedding-Figure-8

Sonico can be pre-ordered now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:01 25/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love this figure but for the gold ring wedding version price I could find a girl, get married with a small ceremony, have a honey moon and probably have enough left to buy a small car! In case you're wondering the gold ring version is an extravagant 481,111 JPY!

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    YouTube Cripples Own Site to Evade Korean Law
    Project Diva Dreamy Theater Definitely Dreamy
    Atelier Artbook Delivers Kishida Mel’s International Debut
    Koutetsujou no Kabaneri Frighteningly Sexy
    Anal Cosplay
    Sexy Sonya Ero-Cosplay by Saotome Love
    Hot Companions of the Tokyo Motorcycle Show 2010
    Tokyo Motor Showgirls “Driving People Crazy”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments