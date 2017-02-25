Hanayome Super Sonico Wedding Figure
Feb 25, 2017
The gargantuan breasts of Nitroplus mascot Sonico have gotten the spotlight with this matrimonial wedding figure from Good Smile Company, certain to fuel the fantasies of those who desire the 2D maiden as their own wife – otaku can live the dream once Sonico descends into their arms come January 2018.
I love this figure but for the gold ring wedding version price I could find a girl, get married with a small ceremony, have a honey moon and probably have enough left to buy a small car! In case you're wondering the gold ring version is an extravagant 481,111 JPY!