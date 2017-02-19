Nier: Automata × Phantasy Star Online 2

Nier: Automata has become the next series to form a collaboration with the ridiculously popular MMORPG that is Phantasy Star Online 2, bound to easily attract yet more players to the game if not solely due to the sexiness of Nier: Automata’s main heroine – but likely also causing fans in the west to become even more infuriated at the game’s refusal to come stateside.

A PV of the collaborative items in action:

The special Nier: Automata items will be added to the game on March 10th.