Doraemon VR Experience “Doko Demo Door!”

The ever expanding world of virtual reality has now made the childhood fantasies of otaku come to life as Doraemon‘s “doko demo” door has been astoundingly replicated, an experience that any ravenous fan of Doraemon would likely love to see for themselves.

PVs of the 10-minute virtual reality experience, naturally accompanied by overreacting participants:

Those eager to explore the vast world alongside cute robo-cat Doraemon can do so on the 3rd floor of Tokyo Solamachi starting February 20th until April 14th – reservations can be made now via the event’s official website.