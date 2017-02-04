Phantasy Star Online 2 Invades Gravity Rush 2
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Feb 4, 2017 23:58 JST
- Tags: DLC, Events, Gravity Rush, MMORPG, Phantasy Star, PV, Sega
Similar to the Phantasy Star Online 2 collaboration, Gravity Rush 2 (known as Gravity Daze in Japan) has now received special themed DLC items from the yet-to-be released in the west MMORPG, including a costume that alters Kat’s appearance for those who ravenously crave pigtails.
A brief PV of all the various DLC items:
Players can manipulate gravity as they please with Gravity Rush 2 for the PS4 now.
Pantsu and ass aside.
Her face looks amazing with that hair style.