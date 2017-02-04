Phantasy Star Online 2 Invades Gravity Rush 2

Similar to the Phantasy Star Online 2 collaboration, Gravity Rush 2 (known as Gravity Daze in Japan) has now received special themed DLC items from the yet-to-be released in the west MMORPG, including a costume that alters Kat’s appearance for those who ravenously crave pigtails.

A brief PV of all the various DLC items:

Players can manipulate gravity as they please with Gravity Rush 2 for the PS4 now.