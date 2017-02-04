RSSChannel

Phantasy Star Online 2 Invades Gravity Rush 2

GravityDaze2-PhantasyStarOnline2-Collab-1

GravityDaze2-PhantasyStarOnline2-Collab-2

GravityDaze2-PhantasyStarOnline2-Collab-3

Similar to the Phantasy Star Online 2 collaboration, Gravity Rush 2 (known as Gravity Daze in Japan) has now received special themed DLC items from the yet-to-be released in the west MMORPG, including a costume that alters Kat’s appearance for those who ravenously crave pigtails.

A brief PV of all the various DLC items:

Players can manipulate gravity as they please with Gravity Rush 2 for the PS4 now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    00:33 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pantsu and ass aside.

    Her face looks amazing with that hair style.

