RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otaku Dan


Kuzu no Honkai Mad With Lust

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-3

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-2

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-5

The romantic tension (and amorous kissing) of Kuzu no Honkai has continued to elevate rapidly as the series delves deeper into the psyche of all its love-stricken characters, with their naughtier tendencies also reaching a new high point that would make any male (or indeed female) watcher jealous.

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-1

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-2

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-3

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-4

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-5

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-6

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-7

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-8

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-9

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-10

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-11

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-12

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-13

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-14

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-15

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-16

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-17

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-18

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-19

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-20

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-21

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-22

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-23

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-24

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-25

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-26

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-27

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-28

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-29

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-30

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-31

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-32

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-33

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-34

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-35

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-36

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-37

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-38

Omake:

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-1

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-2

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-3

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-4

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-5

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-6

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-7

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-8

KuzunoHonkai-Episode3-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    21:48 27/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can't tell who is who and who is with two. But I can tell you I know something for sure, that's some nice yuri.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    My Little Sister Can’t Be Cosplayed By A Porn Star
    Wonder Festival Cancelled
    Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2011
    Hatsune Miku: Meltdown
    Goddess of 2ch: “Nice Big Areolae You Have There…”
    Haruhi Bunny Girl Cosplay Rocks Out
    Sakuya Tsuitachi
    Exhibitionistic Kaede Fuyou Paipan Ero-Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments