Kuzu no Honkai Mad With Lust
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 27, 2017 21:38 JST
- Tags: Image Gallery, Kissing, Kuzu no Honkai, Lerche, Romance, Schoolgirls, Yuri
The romantic tension (and amorous kissing) of Kuzu no Honkai has continued to elevate rapidly as the series delves deeper into the psyche of all its love-stricken characters, with their naughtier tendencies also reaching a new high point that would make any male (or indeed female) watcher jealous.
Omake:
I can't tell who is who and who is with two. But I can tell you I know something for sure, that's some nice yuri.