The results of NicoNico Douga’s latest ranking has revealed the anime their viewers believe to have been the most interesting of 2016, with the most often praised show of the season somehow being beaten by a longer running and much more over-the-top action series.

The ranking:



1. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

2. Re:Zero

3. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

4. Yuri on Ice

5. Mobile Suit Gundam Tekketsu no Orphans

6. Gate – Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri

7. Osomatsu-san

8. Hibike Euphonium 2

9 (tie). New Game!

9 (tie). Drifters

11 (tie). Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya 3rei

11 (tie). Mob Psycho 100

13. Keijo

14. Flying Witch

15. Sangatsu no Lion

16. Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru

17 (tie). Boku Dake ga Inai Machi

17 (tie). Love Live Sunshine

18 (tie). Occultic;Nine

18 (tie). WWW.Working!!

18 (tie). Active Raid