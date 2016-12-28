NicoNico’s Top 20 Anime of 2016
Date: Dec 28, 2016
Tags: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, NicoNico Douga, Rankings, Re:Zero, Subarashii Sekai
The results of NicoNico Douga’s latest ranking has revealed the anime their viewers believe to have been the most interesting of 2016, with the most often praised show of the season somehow being beaten by a longer running and much more over-the-top action series.
1. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable
2. Re:Zero
3. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!
4. Yuri on Ice
5. Mobile Suit Gundam Tekketsu no Orphans
6. Gate – Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri
7. Osomatsu-san
9 (tie). New Game!
9 (tie). Drifters
11 (tie). Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya 3rei
11 (tie). Mob Psycho 100
13. Keijo
14. Flying Witch
15. Sangatsu no Lion
16. Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru
17 (tie). Boku Dake ga Inai Machi
17 (tie). Love Live Sunshine
18 (tie). Occultic;Nine
18 (tie). WWW.Working!!
18 (tie). Active Raid
Some good ones for a change. I've seen a handful of them.
Active Raid ?? was that show really that successful in the east ? i loved the show but a lot of people here didn't know it's beauty, it was underrated much but it's good to see it recognized somewhere.
Here comes all the freemium(s) and their crying.
Keijo on this list automatically makes this list shit. GG, well played.