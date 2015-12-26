Another year-end ranking has surfaced for anime fans to relentlessly criticize, with the most appealing anime characters of the year have been sorted according to voter opinion, oddly enough sporting more males than most would have anticipated.

The ranking:



1. Umaru Doma (Himouto! Umaru-chan)

2. Jotaro Kujo (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders)

3. Jushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

4. Saitama (One Punch Man)

5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

6. Nao Tomori (Charlotte)

7. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

8. Chino (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

9. Seijuro Akishi (Kuroko no Basket)

10. Shirayuki (Akagami no Shirayuki-hime)

11. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

12. Sogo Okita (Gintama)

13. Yato (Noragami Aragoto)

14. Hachiman Hikigaya (Oregairu)

15. Izaya Orihara (Durarara!!)

16. Takehito Morokuzu (Prison School)

17. Yuki Takeya (Gakkou Gurashi!)

18. Takeo Goda (Ore Monogatari)

19. Toshiro Hijikata (Gintama)

20. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)