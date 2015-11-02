Alois Trancy Cosplay by Miyuko Exquisitely Elegant
- Date: Nov 2, 2015 02:07 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Korean, Kuroshitsuji, Miyuko, Zettai Ryouiki
Notable Korean cosplay queen Miyuko has enchanted her fans with an elegant representation of Kuroshitsuji’s Alois Trancy, with not only her apparent cosplay prowess being demonstrated but also her ability to effectively dress as the opposite gender in addition.
The inspiring cosplay as captured by Studio Azure:
Tomia > Tasha > Miyuko
Tasha looks like a guy.
totaly would hit that
I'm still a devoted Tomia fan... But man OH man! Miyuko is starting to tickle to fancy.
South Korean's always go over-the-top with their set-piece cosplay. It might be shopped but it still must take a lot of time and effort.
I think they have photography studio where they also do regular photography like weddings etc.
"but also her ability to effectively dress as the opposite gender in addition."
Nah, It's not like the dude she's crossplaying as does totally look like a girl, not at all...
Her cosplay is pretty neat though.
More like fancy tomboy or genderfluid, but not a boy in any sense.