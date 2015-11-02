RSSChannel

Notable Korean cosplay queen Miyuko has enchanted her fans with an elegant representation of Kuroshitsuji’s Alois Trancy, with not only her apparent cosplay prowess being demonstrated but also her ability to effectively dress as the opposite gender in addition.

The inspiring cosplay as captured by Studio Azure:

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-1

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-2

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-3

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-4

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-5

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-6

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-7

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-8

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-9

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-10

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-11

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-12

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-13

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-14

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-15

AloisTrancy-Cosplay-by-Miyuko-16



