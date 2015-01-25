Samurai Girls OVA Wetter Than Ever
Another tantalizing OVA has arrived for feisty feudal combat anime Hyakka Ryouran Samurai Girls, showcasing its lusty maidens in all states of undress – and thankfully without the inky splatter present in most TV broadcasts.
FINALLY THIS SERIES HAS SOME YURI IN IT! ABOUT FUCKING TIME! Also, really website? There's finally yuri and NOW you don't put the yuri tag? lol
needs more senhime.
OP delivered
I hope when this series ends they pair him up with Sen Tokugawa, she seems the best suited for him and the most intelligent of all the characters.
Damnit! Where to watch this?!
Where do I go to watch this?
No matter where I look I cannot find the raw for this! Sankaku team help!
MC faints when a bunch of pretty 'naked' girl are around him.
Typical harem protagonists.
Why is he so ripped?!
I haven't seen any actual ripped MC's since Serge from Virus Buster Serge. I respect the creator for showing both male and female bodies in such detail.
Where is all the black ink?
This is OVA, no censorship
The ink was censorship though?
I dont think I saw that girl with the black hair and ponytail in 2nd season. she new or did i miss something?
Yeah, she's new for the OVA. Kagekatsu Uesugi is her name.
Pic 80-89, guy is so lucky
Raeped, smothered, & drowned . . . yeah, he's so lucky. I don't know about you, but I'll take my luck with a normal side of sex.
He's surrounded by 5 set of titties and i wouldn't say no to a rape orgy to those girls, if it was a hentai that guy could be banging all of the girls at the same time lol
If you ever came more than two times in fast succession you'd know how painful it gets. It's a virgin dream, but men are just not made for multi orgasm.
Same for other virgin dreams like nymphomaniac girlfriend. No normal man would be able to satisfy her.
He is not lucky, is almost being rape! LoL
Hmmm now a girl with bow .... for bowjobs
The best part of this anime, girls for every taste!
The only thing missing, spoil putting futa or trap :P
I miss this anime. We need another season of this.
Lewd
Where exactly did you get these pictures from?
A step away from becoming hentai.
I don't get why they don't just go full hentai mode.
I guess because this way they can still sell it to people under 18?
Probably because the Light novels are still ongoing and if there's no couple in that then they won't do it in the anime. Its like 15 books long and counting. Season 3 will probably happen eventually.
Novels endded last year.
Ended at volume 17 last year so yes.
Should've gotten rid of that useless fuckface male MC to make the series better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VluTVKN9SEo
Only one loli in a sea of cows? Lame.
I love to swim in that sea of cows
What a pointless anime.
What a pointless comment.
