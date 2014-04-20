To Love-Ru Darkness Sucks Hard
Date: Apr 20, 2014
The latest installment of ultimate H manga To Love-Ru Darkness has arrived, bringing all manner of fetish-driven antics to eager readers in the form of hadaka apron, suckling and yet more chaste impotence in the face of harem heaven from the protagonist.
Omake:
Just be porn already. The MC's insistence on celibacy was old in the previous series, and now it's just sad and pathetic. If you revealed him to be a eunuch no one would be surprised.
finally someone I can agree with.
this thing is so exhausting that it pisses me off.
I can't even read ero doujins based on this, cause I already know those situations would never happen, the main is too much of a pansy.
Why do you keep reading it then?
^
THIS
Why? Because pretty art is still pretty, even if you're just flipping through it and completely ignoring the drivel that passes for dialogue.
As you had said it, flipping through pages just for viewing the arts is what readers into this genre do, frankly speaking who really cares about the plot? Alright, maybe just a selected few actually is into the story but lets be honest with our real intention.
Have to agree, this series is basically just softcore porn now, and I wish it'd just be honest and graduate to hardcore.
If you want to see sex so badly then just read a fucking H-manga you pleb.
(most) People don't read TLR to jerk their dicks. It fulfills a sort of fantasy and is merely entertainment. If you want to jerk your dick to TLR just find some dojins. There are some with art that almost looks exactly the same as it does in the actual manga.
Porn is boring. Now, making such ecchi manga that show almost everything while being in shounen magazine and while even accursed censors can't suspend it for anything - this is true Art and Creativity.
This. There are laws dedicated to making porn terrible in Japan and you'd only see mosaics if TLR became one. A lot of dipshit puritans need to be executed for crimes against humanity first, otherwise it's not going to solve anything.
Nobody would buy this if it was porn.
Are you committed to that proposition?
Spoon: Do not try and bend the panties with spoon. That's impossible. Instead... only try to realize the truth.
Rito: What truth?
Spoon: There is no spoon.
Rito: There is no spoon?
Spoon: Then you'll see, that it is not the spoon that penetrates, it is only yourself.
and who are you *insert your own word for your behaviour* ... ? surely not the yourself you are talking about
Rito = The One?
No he is not The One. The only harem 'owner' who shall remain a childless virgin forever... What waste.
Who would want a child in a harem situation?!
Super "interesting" as always.
Why hasn't he impregnated all those girls? He should already be working on giving each one baby #2 already...He should have knocked up one at least by now.
Why would anybody want a baby?
Oh look his face is in a girl's crotch again and he is shocked and embarrassed not like that has happened before
Y would he be shocked and embarrassed after seeing pussy the 10000th time?
I didnt realize he had a spoon and I thought that was a dick under those underwear causing that bulge.
That would have at least been a unique and interesting plot-twist for this series in desperate need of being taken behind the shed and shot already.
This guy is so scared of pussy, he might not swing that way.
To Love Ru should just be renamed "Find the Vaggo" from now on.
Come on Rito just eat out the pussy already, you got the spoon for it.
can some1 help me i can't view the pictures on sankaku (especially ero ones)it just blank show related post
He spooned her.
Got to love Yabuki-san's ability to defy censorship while not getting himself into trouble. No pun intended.
Taking spooning to a whole new level.
one of the best manga ever to grace paper.
With the worst protag to ever grace paper
True, but hes not all bad. If it wasnt for him, we wouldnt be able to gaze upon all that "goodness"
Exactly, who else would spoon a pussy.
Haruna chan is the best of best !!!!
Haruna = automatic boner
For once, everybody agrees with the title: the fans (thanks to the naughty double-entendre), and the dislikers (thanks to the popular expression of disdain "it sucks").
First eye reflection
Then faucet reflection
Now spoon reflection
Best ways to sneak past the censors! What will he come up with next?!
Don't forget droplets!
You can't suck Haruna too hard.
Man thats probably smell like fish eww
Are you gay?
I bet your name is Hato Kun
ewwwww licking pussy is disgusting but I completely expect a girl to give me a blowjob no questions asked because i am a teenage chauvinist pig
'Cuties'? More like cooties.
Yabuki just go to the darkside already.
wish they'd make this into the anime all ready -.-
lol why'd I get a negative? I was referring to the manga you dopes
And this has been a presentation of "You Got Owned" until next time...
cuz it did get an anime part.
again im talking about the manga here, what episode is it in? THATS what I was referring to as I don't normally watch love ru