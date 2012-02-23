Cops Raid 4 “Schoolgirl Observation Clubs” & Net 32 Girls
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Feb 23, 2012 03:02 JST
- Tags: Crime, Lolicon, Onanism, Pantsu, Prostitution, Schoolgirls, Seifuku, Tokyo
Tokyo police have conducted major raids on “schoolgirl observation clubs” in the capital, arresting staff for violating labour laws and taking 32 schoolgirls into custody.
Tokyo police report raiding 4 establishments run as “high school girl observation clubs,” in which schoolgirls of various ages were made to “work” in their uniforms in individual booths whilst patrons observed them through a one-way mirror with the intent of catching a glimpse of their pantsu.
The 49-year-old manager of “JK Dream” was arrested along with an employee on charges of making minors work in hazardous conditions (apparently there is no actual law against running these establishments).
He admits the charges, saying “I thought we would get busted any day now.” He also admits to checking their student IDs to confirm they were in fact real schoolgirls.
They also confiscated one-way mirrors and took 32 girls into protective custody.
The establishments are thought to have directly employed some 80 schoolgirls in total, some as young as 16, who worked for a distinctly ungenerous hourly wage of about ¥900. They apparently had several hundred schoolgirls registered as employees.
Customers paid a base rate of ¥3,000 per half hour, with extra payments if they wished to see the girls do anything more interesting than sit around reading manga and snacking.
In one case they solicited customers with the promise that “if you want to draw girls without being thought a suspicious person, come to us!”
Police say there has been an increase in the number of these establishments, with there now being as many as 10 clubs for the observation of schoolgirls in Tokyo alone.
"Protective Custody"? From what?
From the mirrors obviously!
Definitely not arrows...
Busted for making minors work in hazardous conditions? Sounds like this business didn't pay their police extortion fees.
Don't worry the police have taken care of the club overdue payments by takeing the mirrors AND the girls for their own viewing club. So in the end the only one that lost is the guy that ran the place the girls will still have a job the cops will still get to watch so everyone wins
900yen and hour for doing nothing yeah I'd take that job in a second
WTF? Thats it No sex and No seeing them naked? Busted for that is outrageous!
Because being in front of a (one sided) mirror for too long is hazardous. It devours your soul.
The cops confiscated the mirrors and the girls...
THE COPS ARE CREATING THEIR OWN CLUB!!!
There is NOTHING illegal about this!
Now those girls will go turn into prostitutes for real!
"There is NOTHING illegal about this!"
Trouble reading the actual story?
I'll quote for you
"arresting staff for violating labour laws"
If you're trying to infer they were busted for prostitution, the story said nothing about it.
Most likely, the place was busted for things like age and parents consent.
iirc, you're free to work at 18 without consent in Japan. But, 15 to 17 can work, with a parents consent. do you honestly think these girls got permission? If so, thats some shitty parenting.
You want to argue about this place getting targetted by police while other places get passed over, knock yourself out.
But, if you're trying to claim this place is unfairly targetted, since it's all above board and legal, I'll have to not take you very seriously
"...charges of making minors work in hazardous conditions"
The question is, what constitutes "hazardous conditions?".
I can't see how hanging out, doing homework, reading manga and other general leisurely activities like these could be considered hazardous. I mean, were they worried that the patrons would bust down the glass one day and molest the girls?
Now, if the article specifically mentioned child labor laws, and just that, then I'd buy your argument. But it doesn't.
Fact older men are masturbating to a younger girl and all that separates them is a one way mirror which apparently can be removed without much struggle... That could easily lead to a pretty fucking tragic incident.
Good, these clubs sound weird as fuck and I can assure you they likely were allowing customers to pay to see A LOT more than just "Pantsu." Seriously you guys must all be pedo's if you have an issue with this place being taken outa business.
...cause they can't do anything else with their lives?
no freedom in jap :x
Japan reminds me V for Vendetta somehow :/
it's like that everywhere. the police force IS a club. if you're not in it, you're not privileged.
WTF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT!@!
they should be lucky this didnt happen in the u.s., the guys who patronizing the place wouldnt been busted for child porn(and rightly so), put in prison, and required to register as a sex offender for the rst of thier lives. personally, i think anyone who gets off on underage girls like that deserves to have his head ventilated with a 12-gauge shotgun, loaded with deer slugs.
As if being attracted to pubescent women over the age of 16 is somehow deviant or abnormal.
Get paid to sit around and read manga and eat snacks. Not that many opportunities for that kind of job.
Sure the experience is unimpressive on your resume and there is little chance for advancement but still...
Unmentioned in the article is the fact that the viewing booths had hidden cameras. For an added amount a customer could watch the perverts watching the schoolgirls, thus closing the great circle of Fap.
¥900 an hour is ungenerous? According to an online currency converter that's about $11 USD an hour. I'd love to be paid that much, especially if it's just to sit around, read manga and snack.
I wouldn't even care about the shady pantsu-viewing going on. It still beats a shitty minimum wage retail job.
My thoughts exactly. I mean, they aren't touching you, you can't see them and there's a mirror separating you from the costumers. You don't even need to do anything special or extremely sexual, and even then it'd only be masturbation.
You can call me a whore, but I'd get this job.
most girls would..
but then again most girls are whores.
100% of all. It's in their DNA and they can't fight it.
That's why I'll keep my 2D waifu.
Most? More like all.
Because we live in paranoid and egoist society that gladly takes away freedoms most people don't need even if they hurt nobody simply because of the remote posibility that they might hurt us.
So what if watching girls is not harmful? Someday some guy might stalk one of these girls home and he might hurt them. And it may even be causal.
So what if most guys won't do that? What if most guys won't hurt them? What do I care that the guys that do hurt girls might do so anyway and the stablishment didn't actually cause it? The only right we are taking away is the right to watch young girls, which I don't use, so take it away!
That's the way these people think. If I don't want to do something I don't care about the right to do that thing.
Sounds reasonable enough to me. I wouldn't consider a girl who did this as dumb or a whore, I'd consider her smart for making money from voyeuristic pervs by literally sitting there. Considering the other things some girls this age get into, this is quite innocent. While the 2d obsessives may want to think of schoolgirls as full of virginal pure purity, in real life they're actually people with their own wants and needs, and a part time where you can slack around sounds like a great deal where you don't actually do anything risque--consider that things like maid cafes are often the same deal, but probably pay no more and you have to interact with creepers.
Still, while I don't think there was technically anything illegal actually going on here (I'm not an expert in Japanese law or anything), it's still creepy as hell. Comments about police extortion aside, it's probably justified to shut these down.
I'd say it's ungenerous considering that the proprietors charge 6000 Yen for the hour. Even if you count about a 1000 yen for snacks and reading material, the owner still gets over two-thirds of the profit for doing no real work.
Unrelated, but I wonder if women ever run these types of establishments and how they would be treated.
Owners always have lots of work to do. They have paper work, tax forms, and they have to make sure the the place is safe for there employees/customers. They have to deal with customer complaints, and they have all the financial risks of if the business fails. In this case the business did fail because the cops came in. The owners end up loosing a bunch of money, and might serve jail time. That is the difference between an owner and a worker, risk. If you open a business, and hire workers to do all the work for you. Your job is to make sure the business survives and take all the responsibilities/risks. Workers are supposed to do the work.
Anon 05:24 -
Please don't confuse business control with business ownership.
Investors - people who invest into a business - are the ones taking the monetary risk (and possibly prison risk, if the business is deemed "illegal").
Some small businesses are owned by the people running it, and some have outside financing, whether by legitimate investors or by organized crime.
Just sayin' ...
I don't think you get how profit works. They also pay for the room, the heat, the electricity, the cleanup crew behind the mirrors, the security, the advertisement, etc.
I'm not saying they made no profit, but it wasn't 2/3, and 9 euro/hour for doing nothing but reading and snacking, you should wish life was that easy.
Women do run these types of establishments and behave more or less like the men who run it, like it's a business.
It's a nice job, everyone's happy. What the fuck's wrong with the police?
Overdue extortion payments
That makes the police criminals. Someone should arrest them.
exactly~
I dunna, pedophilia is kind of looked down on in the world... Except here obviously, on Sankaku.
Another sure sign of how fucked up our society is.
And I'm not talking about the proprietor of the establishment, the patrons, or the school girls!
It's the environment that made them secretly create the venue in the first place. Why are we governed by a bunch of fucking retards that can't see there will always be a demand for prostitution, no matter what form it takes?
The Japanese need adequate legislation, protection from Mafia organizations, proper workplace safety laws and social security for sex business workers. But I'm certain it will never happen. Not in the next 30 years.
Because "the retards" who are elected to government usually are not retards.
They are amoral people who know what to say in order to get thenselves elected.
Common platforms for demagoguery are:
* Nationalism ("Fifty-Four Forty, or Fight!", "Lebensraum!", "The Kuril Islands are Ours!", etc.)
* Scapegoating ("The gays/jews/liberals/blacks/Koreans/Palestinians/Communists/whomever are ruining this country!")
* Fear of Terrorists ("Remember 9/11!")
* Fear of Pretty Much Anything ("We're making this illegal to protect your children!")
Don't forget how they avoid Fukushima and do nothing to protect the japanese from the still active powerplants.
If you honestly think nuclear power plants are in any way inferior to the alternatives, you're horribly mistaken.
I meant... the already destroyed power plants. They are still active. radioactive, you know? It's not like you could get any energy from them but that doesn't mean that they just magically stop.
Compared to all the shit that happens in Japan, this seems like nothing. None of the girls were directly in harms way and all were paid minimum wage for doing nothing.
Sounds like a real cushy job compared to having your ass grabbed & ordered around, while waitressing or some sleezebag slip you a roofie colada in the soap district.
He also admits to checking their student IDs to confirm they were in fact real schoolgirls..
"Hey, you're 22! Get out of here! I run a serious business."
This is just plain stupid.. it is the same as the gravure idols?
this is what happens when you repress a society of natural human urges.
Lol repress? Japan is the least likeliest places to repress natural human urges. Especially that of sexual urges.
America on the other hand...
As expected of Japan I guess...when it comes to school girls or young girls in general, police always seems to be involved over there lol.
You honestly believe that they wouldn't break up a pedophilic peep show establishment anywhere but the fucking middle east?
A club where you just try to sneak a peak at panties through a two-way mirror? Japan, I knew you had no shame, but this is just sad!
Oh, and the raid makes no sense either.
It's Japan, it's not surprising in the least. Though if men are that desperate to just look at underage girls and their pantsu, enough to chuck money away for it...Japanese men need to really get out more.
The girls participating are whores because they are getting paid for a job knowing someone is getting off on them. Smart whores, but whores nonetheless. If I could earn that much for doing nothing, I'd go whore too.