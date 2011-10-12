Mangaka Kei Aoyama Commits Suicide – “I Have No Regrets”

Mangaka Kei Aoyama has killed himself, announcing the fact by Twitter.

According to reports, the 32-year-old mangaka was found dead in the bathroom of his Tokyo apartment, having hanged himself. Police are treating the investigation as that of a suicide.

In the spirit of the times, he left his last words to the world by way of Twitter:

“Well, there’s a lot left undone and many dreams left unfulfilled, but I don’t really have any regrets. I’m quite satisfied with the 32 years I lived.”

As a relatively minor mangaka, most will likely have never heard of him – most of his manga was published in seinen manga magazines such as Ikki and Evening (Yoi Kono Mokushiroku was still being serialised at the time of his death).

However obscure his manga, he was evidently quite an accomplished artist:













