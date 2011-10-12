RSSChannel

Mangaka Kei Aoyama Commits Suicide – “I Have No Regrets”

Mangaka Kei Aoyama has killed himself, announcing the fact by Twitter.

According to reports, the 32-year-old mangaka was found dead in the bathroom of his Tokyo apartment, having hanged himself. Police are treating the investigation as that of a suicide.

In the spirit of the times, he left his last words to the world by way of Twitter:

“Well, there’s a lot left undone and many dreams left unfulfilled, but I don’t really have any regrets. I’m quite satisfied with the 32 years I lived.”

As a relatively minor mangaka, most will likely have never heard of him – most of his manga was published in seinen manga magazines such as Ikki and Evening (Yoi Kono Mokushiroku was still being serialised at the time of his death).

However obscure his manga, he was evidently quite an accomplished artist:

    Comment by Chojiki
    14:48 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    WHAT!?

    Jeez, I loved his works. I read through Swweeet. I hunted down scans of China Girl when the scans weren't going fast enough for me. I liked his style so much I even found raws for Yoiko no Mokushiroku, even though it isn't being scanned.

    Fuck, seriously!?

    R.I.P. Aoyama Kei. Hopefully this has brought you peace.

    Reply to Chojiki
    Avatar of charizardpal
    Comment by charizardpal
    15:03 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I read China Girl too. Really frustrating that the series will come to an unnatural end...its too bad he didn't have his own China girl IRL or maybe this would be different.

    Reply to charizardpal
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:37 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Did he left any series unfinished? Dammit...

    I hope he can complete his work in the next Hinamizawa.

    R.I.P.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Chojiki
    15:33 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, China Girl finished last year. It's only 1 Volume total, although I would have liked more. It's a cute story. I'm glad he finished it before doing something like this.

    Avatar of charizardpal
    Comment by charizardpal
    19:55 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm glad too. Actually Swweeet had a lot of hints of strong fatalism or suicide if you noticed...you know, the main character jumping off buildings or trying to drown himself, etc. (And here I thought that authors wrote in personas and that what they wrote doesn't necessarily reflect their true emotions.)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:02 21/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    wanted to have some more china girl, damn it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I loved SWWEEET too. He draws girls nicely.

    RIP. I stopped reading SWWEEET somewhere in the middle a long time ago , I guess it's time to finish it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    15:50 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unfortunately this has happened a few times lately, like Akinari Matsuno, the creator of MM.

    One of those things you hear about people in the creative business, whether it be comedians, writers, artists or others is that they tend to deal with a great deal of issues, both internally and externally. It's often said that the work they produce, the laughs they create are their way of dealing with those problems. As a writer myself, I know the feeling.

    I'm sure you could find dozens with that background with a simple web search. Unfortunately, you'll find articles like this in that search.

    Reply to Koyoto_Shadow
    Avatar of Michael
    Comment by Michael
    14:18 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    rest in peace

    Reply to Michael
    Avatar of Upskirt
    Comment by Upskirt
    14:24 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    My life is a disaster but I have no intention on killing myself.

    Reply to Gofu
    Avatar of AVEN
    Comment by AVEN
    15:15 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Correct or not i respect his decision, he was just a man like me, like you, like us and everybody makes mistakes.

    Reply to AVEN
    Avatar of Kitsunemimi6
    Comment by Kitsunemimi6
    15:30 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same here...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:49 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are you me?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:23 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do it faggot

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:33 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same... I was actually happy once lot of friend and gf but I broke up with gf, and my friend I had stop hanging out with them because they were really bad crowd (some even stole my credit card I drop in car and they charged stuff on it) and the other part of friends I had were shallow ones that follow my ex gf after we broke up so i am left with no one... yep thats when i started watching anime heavily I think to escape reality from depression... OH and I didnt get into a good prestigous school so future outlook looks shit too...

    Well at least I don't really watch as much anime lately since I'm really bored of most the new series concepts... but still i wouldn't kill myself. I want to live, and plus suicide seem scary.

    RIP mangaka dude you had balls to hang yourself, so you probably really felt you had nothing left to live for, I'm so sorry man >_<

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:33 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, if you're feeling suicidal, that's when you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Go out and destroy the world, or change it for the better.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:27 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm leaning more towards the destruction end ^^

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    15:40 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, you have a point, in that when you have nothing, that's when you're free to do anything.

    But by directing that, changing the world for the better, even if it's just by a little bit, you'll have gained something.

    And that something might just be enough to hang on.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Kyon
    Comment by Kyon
    14:31 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.3)

    Mine too... I'm so pissed at people offing themselves. I think it's so selfish. If you're depressed, go drink and fight someone in a random pub, goddamnit.

    By the way, I don't plan kiling myself, but once I let myself die...

    Reply to Kyon
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:43 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    >If you're depressed, go drink and fight someone in a random pub, goddamnit.
    Marvellous, foist your troubles on some innocent person. Talk about selfish.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:01 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Selfish? Selfish to take your own life? It's their fucking life, it's selfish to say they shouldn't do it just so you don't feel bad. Can't live without them? Kill yourself.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:26 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    >If you're depressed, go drink and fight someone in a random pub, goddamnit.

    But I am fragile and I might die in a fight. Isn't that the same as suicide?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:21 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Kyon, ur life is awesome being a babysitter to god and having awesome yuki there to save ur ass.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:17 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "I want you to hit me, as hard as you can"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:14 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    "If you're depressed, go drink and fight someone in a random pub, goddamnit."

    I love you.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    14:39 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Don't you dare.

    No one else has better qualifications to babysit an omnipotent god and it sure ain't me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:45 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You people are ossom

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of jamesownsall
    Comment by jamesownsall
    14:18 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    My condolences for his family.

    Reply to jamesownsall
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:28 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh my goodness....This is very sad news.My condolences to his family also. I liked his artstyle. I read China Girl and I found certain panels extremely funny that I actually chuckled outloud. R.I.P Kei Aoyama

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of MK 7 DUDE
    Comment by MK 7 DUDE
    20:30 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Great, Steve Jobs and now Kei Aoyama.
    What in God's green Earth is God doing taking good people away while there asshats that is ruining the world.

    “Well, there’s a lot left undone and many dreams left unfulfilled, but I don’t really have any regrets. I’m quite satisfied with the 32 years I lived.”
    -Anyway, Suicide is not the answer!
    However, my deepest condolences for his family.
    Rest in peace, you have fought well.

    Reply to MK 7 DUDE
    Avatar of Senjou
    Comment by Senjou
    14:36 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    RIP Kei Aoyama.

    I probably join you sooner or later as soon as I figure whether to get myself an iDead or an open source "anHero" instead.

    Reply to Senjou
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:14 14/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    We have the dark side and the light side and the greyscale

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:17 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why is the net rotten to the core when it is a reflection of people?

    Oh I know, you meant the world is rotten to the core*FIXED*

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:55 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Very sad...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of AzureXuchilbara
    Comment by AzureXuchilbara
    21:14 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why would a talented artist like him take his own life at a primal age...

    No, he has regrets no matter what he thinks...There is always regrets...Always...

    I hope he gets reincarnated with a better hand than life deal him with...

    Rest in peace, and my condolences to his family, loved ones, and those he has left behind (as well as all his fans of his wonderful mangas)...

    Reply to AzureXuchilbara
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:31 12/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.9)

    So a fairly unknown illustrator hangs himself and everyone is all sympathetic, but when Steve Jobs dies the internets is filled with puns?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:34 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    About half of the internet. You hang out in the wrong half of the places.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:19 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    "been here"

    here is the wrong half.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:20 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Well if you only hang around SC it would seem that way wouldn't it...
    There is still some places with positive communities, however few they may be.

    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    22:15 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Shiro_Amada
    17:10

    read fucking tech news and not pop tech news, apple, sense it became relevant again, has done everything in its power to kill any semblance of competition and uses under handed tactics at every turn, and is amongst the worst place to work in the first world.

    instead of innovate, they sue to keep their betters out of the picture.

    jobs may be dead and have stepped down as ceo a while ago, but his policies are still there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:20 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    There is no right half or wrong half... there is merely...chaos!

    Avatar of Shiro_Amada
    Comment by Shiro_Amada
    01:58 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @ alidan 2215

    I never said anything about iJobs, I just pointed out that the 'net is a wrong place to be...

    But you know that already, don't you? Otherwise you wouldn't be ragetyping your keyboard to bits. Give it up, the time of white knights and vigilantes is over. Just go with the flow, come to the dark side... It can be surprisingly interesting and entertaining at times.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:17 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Oyashiro-Chama
    Spoken like a true master troll. I'd almost believe you, except it's utter bullshit. Proper moderation and community attitude is an extremely at dead stopping the zombie horde. Trolls who can get around that are too few and far in between to destroy a community.
    But I suppose you wouldn't know about those.

    @alidan
    What you speak of is standard corporate tactics. The tech industry sees the worst of it because US patent offices grant ridiculous applications (see Amazon's "one-click buy"), but these "business practices" are neither new, nor unusual.
    Energy, food, oil, etc... all of this is produced by a handful of corporate cartels or downright monopolists who got where they are by underhanded tactics. Jobs may have been a rotten apple, but he couldn't even hold a candle to the likes of Monsanto in terms of "evilness".

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:14 14/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    trying to find purity in economy is like trying to the clit attached to your mouth which happens to be a vagina. Jobs did a lot of shit that all of you guys benefit from whether you use apple or not. stop being a bunch of hypocrites and move on. underhanded tactics? well if he didnt use those tactics to create a certain machine then the internet wouldnt have ever been developed. do some damn research people.

    Avatar of Heigen
    Comment by Heigen
    23:12 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This talented but never heard mangaka didn't make himself a cult.

    Avatar of Oyashiro-Chama
    Comment by Oyashiro-Chama
    19:58 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    if positive community is found, anon shall, 1 utterly destroy it. or 2 troll it till its dead. they never go after negative communities because most are already full of trolls *cough*.

    Avatar of Shiro_Amada
    Comment by Shiro_Amada
    17:10 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.5)

    Wrong half? There is a right half? How come I never noticed that half for 12 years I've been here?

    Just admit it, 'net is rotten to the core.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:25 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    is it wrong to be sympathetic? im mean honestly. and I dont know what part of the internet you hang out at, by from what Ive read, people found Steve Jobs death as tragic as he made a great contribution to the arts and was a great innovator.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:41 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Suicide does not happen in a vacuum, there are many reason why people do it, in this case I would say depression would be a contributing factor. Sad that he could not get the right help.

    Now what the Fck does this guy taking his life have to do with Steve Jobs? Boy there must be some otoku android users.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:59 12/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I've thought about suicide from time to time. Ironically my love of anime keeps me alive - for now.

    Sometimes you just want to end it all - before you have too many regrets. Maybe you feel like youre not really living - There's a level of honor even in suicide for the Japanese is there not?

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:13 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    So without anime you'll go through with it?

    if that's true then it's ironic to have people tell anime fans that they have no life xD.

    hold on to your love of Anime,Manga dude,for as long as you have them then you'll still hold on to life.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:34 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    also, suicide is more pathetic

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:31 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Yeah, I don't think the puns were intended to be insulting, rather they are a testament of his life's work. It's a celebration of his achievements to contributions to the world. He made a difference with his visions and products.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:10 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Decomposing human flesh smells bad; very, very, bad.

    I cannot, for the life of me, understand why'd someone kill themselves in a place where others (who aren't used to it) could easily find them.

    At least be more considerate, and dispose of yourself quickly.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:25 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    >16:59
    I feel like that all the time. Going to the office, doing pointless work with nigh zero impact, forwarding all the money to the landlord, supermarket, &c. What's the point?
    There are some things I want to do, some series of which I'd like to see the conclusion. That's all.
    But I might as well not exist.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:57 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @00:13 anon
    if you're gonna be scientific about it then,what's the difference between dying now and later?

    it's the same isn't it? if you take spiritual beliefs out of it then life is meaningless and we are all born to die.

    and not everyone gets lucky,you found a girlfriend in gamefaqs? good for you if it's true.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:13 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    -sighs- You guys really are a bunch of sad humps. If your spiritual beliefs are strong enough, then you may get another crack at life somewhere down the line. But scientifically, this is the only one we got. If your existences are really so empty and pointless, then just save your money up and start a new life somewhere.

    If you're whining about how no girl loves you or they're all bitches, then you're obviously not looking hard enough. I found mine on gamefaqs, just from playing Tatsucap.

    And no, for the record even Japanese think that gaining honor through suicide is an old-fashioned way of thinking. Do -not- share your ignorance with any of the families of the 20,000 victims of the recent earthquake/tsunami calamity.

    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    01:18 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    21:10 anon

    Makes you wonder how a corpse retriever handles his job. There was a manga about it and highlights the smell and sight of putrid corpse without actually showing the corpse.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:45 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    00:13 anon

    The problem which prevents people from starting new life just like that is that wherever they try to do it they are bound to go there with one, huge luggage on broken wheels:
    THEMSELVES.
    If they could repair that easily - just by moving somewhere - they wouldn't have to move at all, because they could appreciate living anywhere, with anywhom and most importantly with THEIR OWN SELF. Some realise they have no strength left to repair it, so they just throw it away from the rooftop or drown it somewhere.

    Now, I would accept their decision if that was fixed, unchangeable. However, I strongly believe that there isn't a thing that cannot be repaired or at least improved. Otherwise I would dump my luggage somewhere myself... Fuck.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:48 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    So does Anon recommend the Tibetan Monk Method instead?

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:18 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Suicide is for selfish people dat juz wana escape it all and do not care about those that are left behind. They are afraid to face things and chose the easy way out. well I'm not saying suicide is easy, takes some courage. I've always thought of suicide in my teen days but I lack the balls to do so. Now, whenever I think of it, I'll focus on my family and friends that are left behind and decide not to burden them with any debts I might have accumulated or generally make them feel sad.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:27 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Suicide is more sad than dying from cancer.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:54 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @anon 17:18 yeah, it's easy for kid who's still living with the parents to say so.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:06 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have no pity, sympathy, or etc, for suicides of nearly any kind. What a waste of time, emotions, and resources; from the person and those around them. The only example I can think of where I'd accept it would be if someone was withholding information to protect others or any variation of that.

    I used to say it was "weak" and advice against it, but if someone wants to do it, then go ahead. The less people in the world, the better. That's not to say each life isn't precious.

    I'll give the guy credit for not regretting anything.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:21 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn, his art is the real deal. Regardless of what the retards around here blabber about, it's an incredible shame for someone with genuine skill to leave this world in that manner. All the effort, the practice, thinking of new stories, caring for your characters... as an artist it's incredibly painful to imagine turning all that to dust, regardless of the cause.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:52 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    so what? because steve job got bashed around, everyone who isn't as famous as him must get bashed too?

    internets is filled with puns, included you

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    19:39 12/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    A death, be it that of a king or pauper, is a terrible thing.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:36 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    except first apple, jobs was terrorizing IT business with his useless and amazingly expensive shit for hipsters. That's why.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of jamesownsall
    Comment by jamesownsall
    14:36 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    While I hate Apple, good luck trying to find a comment from me anywhere from the Internet explicitly showing joy in his death.

    1. This article is about Kei Aoyama, not Steve Jobs.

    2. You should fuck off.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:39 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Steve Jobs? Who? Pfft.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of jamesownsall
    Comment by jamesownsall
    14:53 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    While I hate Steve Jobs, good luck trying to find a comment from me anywhere from the Internet celebrating his death.

    1. This article is about Kei Aoyama, not Steve Jobs.

    2. You should fuck off.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Ihmhi
    Comment by Ihmhi
    14:44 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Well, as far as we know, Kei Aoyama seemed to be a pretty cool guy. (Reports are sketchy as to whether he does or does not afraid of anything.)

    Steve Jobs was a heavy-handed, pretentious asshole - nothing more than a ruthless businessman with a fair bit of technological skill under his belt.

    Kei Aoyama doesn't have secret corporate police going to employees homes.

    Kei Aoyama doesn't use armies of lawyers to protect profit margins.

    Kei Aoyama was a talented artist who decided to end his life for some as yet unknown reason. You don't even have to know him to understand this - you can just look at any of the pictures above.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:27 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    because job is greedy capitalist, monopolist, slave driver, bastard spawn of Hades.

    good riddance

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    We all know he is a typical businessman, annon. You don't have to repeat the same things four times.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:29 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Steve Jobs had a condition and it was quite certain that he would die from it at some point. His death was not a shocker, it was just a fact.

    Steve Jobs also is so popular and well known there is plenty of puns to make in both crude and respectful ways. When you are so iconic and well known as he (as well as having a word in your name, Jobs) there is simply too many puns to make to resist.

    This guy is some unknown person that struggled to do well with his drawing skills and decided to suicide. He didn't die from some disease he had for a long time nor did he have a lot of people in his back. He was just some unknown guy taking suicide because he probably saw no future in what he was doing.
    How many puns can you make from that?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:23 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope you're seriously not suggesting that people should be more sympathetic towards the famous. Because that would be a retarded philosophy.

    Besides, Jobs was greedy, selfish, egotistic human scum. This mangaka probably was just some normal guy, and therefore deserves more respect.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Anyien
    Comment by Anyien
    03:32 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I feel sorry for his family, but his death was a good thing. Maybe the shit called Iphone and Ipad finally vanish from earth so people can live their private life in peace without being spied on...

    And I feel more sorry the Mangaka, at least he gave people something so they could cut out reality and concentrate on fantasy.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:05 14/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well Steve Jobs was a money grubbin' cunt, who cared nothing for the workers at Foxconn, so screw him and may he burn in hell for ever.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:24 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    yes world sucks, people hate people of worth.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:34 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.1)

    This means Steve Jobs was successful in promoting his newest apple product: iDead.

    It is so popular that Kei Aoyama bought one almost immediately.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:29 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    That is the most hilarious thing I have read today.

    I will probably get open source "anHero" instead.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:35 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You know, you can always get open source "anHero", revision 4c/beta.

    Avatar of Senjou
    Comment by Senjou
    00:10 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You, sir just made my day.

    I was always tempted to get iDead but resist due to my love for anime/manga/visual novels.

    Avatar of Senjou
    Comment by Senjou
    14:37 13/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    >You know, you can always get open source "anHero", revision 4c/beta.

    Thanks for the thumbs up on that one...forgotten about the open source "anHero"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:30 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Are you serious? Steve Jobs died and people are treating him like a God now.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:12 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That was almost funny.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:35 12/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Admittedly, killing Steve Jobs now that he is dead is really really hard.
    It really does sound like a God now.
    Except for one little detail, Steve Jobs is real xD

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:43 12/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Probably because Jobs was a twit.

    Reply to this comment








