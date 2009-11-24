RSSChannel

PS3 Heroes vs 360 Heroes

The top heroes of Sony’s PlayStation 3 and Microsoft’s Xbox 360 are arrayed together in this pair of images.

Anyone seeing them could be forgiven for noticing a rather large discrepancy between the two…

If this is too manful for your tastes, the female version may be of interest.



