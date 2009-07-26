Sexy Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 26, 2009 19:33 JST
- Tags: Asuka Langley, Cosplay, Evangelion, Gravure, Idol, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, Rei Ayanami
A series of Rei Ayanami cosplay images have recently sprung to fame, helped along by oppai and judicious use of Photoshop no doubt. The spectacular results are visible below:
This is 18-year-old Russian idol Julia, whose recent gravure DVD has attracted much attention, chiefly for her Rei portrayal. She is now understandably popular.
When it comes to Evangelion cosplay, whether of Rei or Asuka, quality of course varies wildly. Some of the extremes are gathered below:
some of those Asuka looks cute
and umm... I think Rei's eyes are always red (she can't change eyes color if I'm not mistaken)
2nd asuka pic wins all the way to second impact
it got pretty 3d pig disgusting
AAAAAH AH AH AH HA HA AH AHA AH AH AH!! oMG!!
no icant stop laughing cause of the last pic!!
it was instant laugh!!
it got pretty 3d pif disgusting fuck hahaha pukes*
the part of Rei goes from win to fail jajaaja
why there's so many 3D pig disgusting, compared to the good ones... -_-
this one is the best! her face was emotionless.
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/46238__468x_sexy-ayanami-rei-asuka-langley-cosplay-012.jpg
But her boobs fail! ^^' Ayanami must be B cup, not C cup..
Fail isn't quite the word, I'd use though.
Inappropriate maybe, but fail?
They're very nice looking boobies after all, nothing fail about them. :P
And yeah, the second Asuka seems to have hit a homerun when it comes to looking like Asuka. Now the next question is, can she be as... spirited..
Number 22 shall haunt my nightmares for years to come. T_T
imo i think pic 13 is the most convincing rei i have ever seen.
#001 is best, her eyes are stunning *_*
First one is pretty good, even with obvious photoshopping, the next couple vary from good to bad. The last is just there for lulz, as usual. XD
Finally some decent cosplay.
Wow, the Russian model is fine. Just dye her hair orange and she becomes "Leeloo"(Milla Jovovich) from the movie Fifth Element...
lol wow some of those were just so bad you can't help but laugh
#30; d'awwwww
#4 & #13 are the best for Rei. I liked #23 & #24 for Asuka - if you can't pull it off, don't try.
i love 13 rei too!
I recognize #13, that picture was taken at Otakon a couple weeks ago.
rei in the bikini is the best one out of all of them. the first couple of rei's are scary
Any chance we can get a source or link to some hi-res versions of these?
last pic made me shiver @_@
I remember I found this a few days ago on 2chan, [http://trend.gyao.jp/internet/entry-278884.html.]http://trend.gyao.jp/internet/entry-278884.html.
I cannot find anything about the russian chick, julia...she's hot..anyone knows a link or sumthin?
Pretty sexy cosplay for http://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/46255__468x_sexy-ayanami-rei-asuka-langley-cosplay-029.jpg
I usually hate non-asian cosplayers, but damn... These non-asians here are actually good!
Tell me, please, how I can UN-See that last photo!!
i want to kick the guy in the middle at the end through the window they are standing in front of.
well i think its a window *hopes*
the first images were really really good shame the gallery got filled with shit...
Number 13 for the win. She is uber hot now by the way. She and her twin sister go to Otakon every year and usually wear Rei and Asuka cosplay.
Good afternoon. Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. Help me! Need information about: Porcelain veneers in india. I found only this - porcelain veneer tooth [http://www.toonux.org/Members/Veneers/porcelain-veneer-tooth]. Arizona porcelain veneers, premolars may develop american experiences of the trauma or also a likely manuscript of quotations. young and pardoe acquired to palladian a include for the tooth crest, but were eighteenth to well get to billingsley's mosque of bronze, having no enamel to his result. Thanks for the help :-(, Quinlan from Czech.
I think that Caucasian is more nice that asians
Non Asian people should not be allowed to do cosplay, it just look silly, and wrong.
hahaha asians are worse looking than occidentals ^^
well not a complete fail, but a couple where very gudd!
first one with the suit nice and well for some others dammmmmn
the last one is the best we like u really
Sorry but I don't think putting on a wig and taking off your clothes counts as cosplay..
Does anybody know the name of the model in #12? (Rei in the white bikini) Please, I gotta know.
#6 is made of WIN!
I'm pretty sure Julia is also Amelie from Femjoy. http://amelie.femjoyangels.com/
Yeah, pretty sure she's Amelie, good catch!
the last pic, cosplay shinji is a much faggot XDDDDD
russian ones fail, it looks like too much photoshop on some areas and too little in some.. red eyes look totally photoshop overkill. contacts are better. model still hot though
loli cosplayers look like homeless children posing in some ad
and lol @ the fatty bandage rei and the last pic
the rest, good.
#12, WIN!
That first Rei is just perfect. She could play her any day of the week. Crap, I just got hit with the reality that she still is Shinji's mom..*shutters*
I must say, I am impressed.
last one is made of win
Pure Win....
Man Those Chicks Are Hot...
But i wonder...
How much Photoshopped?
ARISAAA~~~
Not bad.
i guarantee the last was photoshop...