Futanari Gallery

“Futanari”, meaning simply hermaphrodite in Japanese (二成 / 二形 / ふたなり), is a genre which seems to enjoy a devoted and growing following, possibly for a variety of speculative psychological reasons relating to the acceptability of fully feminised homosexuality and the vicarious nature of yuri sex involving penises.
Leaving aside such interesting but unapproachable questions, it makes for some entertaining erotica, so below is gathered a full gallery of such.
Futanari actually seem to fall into several basic types, most of which are visible below:
Normal Futanari:
- Classic futanari (clitoris is full penis, but without testes)
- Full penis futanari (has full female and male genitalia, with testes)
- “Newhalf” futanari (full penis with testicles, and no female genitalia)
- Clitoris growth futanari (clitoris is enlarged into a hybrid penis/clitoris)
- Parasitic/magical/mechanical penis futanari (penis is temporarily attached/grown, usually from or on clitoris)
“Alternative” Futanari:
- Gigantic penis futanari (penis is immense)
- Multiple penis futanari (many penises for extra fun)
Usually such images take the form of “yuri” pairings or single characters, but futa on futa is common, and futa on or with male is far from unknown.
It seems fans of certain types are not necessarily fans of all, though the classic kind seems generally favoured by all.
Interestingly, it looks as though some who delude themselves into thinking they are completely heterosexual whilst following this fetish tend to identify futanari without full female genitalia as being the border between “heterosexual” and “homosexual” pornography.
Maniacs still hungry for more details might wish to consult Wikipedia, which as usual does not disappoint in collecting together dubiously sourced details of the sexual fetishes dear to so many Wikipedians.
Juuzoh Minazuki and Hinemosunotari are some of the premier artists dealing with the genre. Those looking for fewer penises with their yuri might like to check the appropriate gallery, and those looking for less yuri with their penises also have an option.
Sorry, but why is the Disgaea fanart by Utilizator in this gallery? No offense or something against Sankaku Complex, but Utilizator is not even japanese (in case you only wanted japanese artist's art) and a known tracer. I just think he gets too much credit here for nothing. ):
Mmmm, the ball-less futanari usually has a clitoris under her penis. I find the clitoris-turned-into-penis to be rarer.
great set, does anyone know where 29 is from?
Artist is nounanka, characters are Nijou Noriko and Toudou Shimako from Maria-sama ga miteru.
i wonder , from what manga the image #57 from?
what is the thing where a futa or man sticks there dick into a girls ass/vagina and cums in it and then the girl vomits the cum out her mouth, pls can someone tell me what genre or thing i'm talking about, and also the same thing except the futa/man's dick goes through the girls ass/vagina and the dick goes through her body and comes out of her mouth. pls im gonna go crazy if i dont find out soon.
where is 29 and 92 from?
Honestly, I don't really think about whether Futanari is homosexual or heterosexual pornography. I see a lot of heated debates on /d/ about this, along with a bunch of dumb trolls trying to make people angry, but I ignore all that and just enjoy the great fetish.
That manga can be found translated and complete as well. If I remember correcly it can be found in Danbooru...problem is I dont know its name.
http://chan.sankakucomplex.com/pool/show/64
On a completely unrelated note, where's no 35 from? It looks vaguely eroge-ish.
"Multiple penis futanari (many penises for extra fun)" I really like the description you made. Also, newhalves are just basically transvestites or traps. Not that there is anything wrong with them, it's just that I don't think it should really be grouped together with futanari. Thanks for yet another awesome gallery.
