Futanari Gallery

“Futanari”, meaning simply hermaphrodite in Japanese (二成 / 二形 / ふたなり), is a genre which seems to enjoy a devoted and growing following, possibly for a variety of speculative psychological reasons relating to the acceptability of fully feminised homosexuality and the vicarious nature of yuri sex involving penises.

Leaving aside such interesting but unapproachable questions, it makes for some entertaining erotica, so below is gathered a full gallery of such.

Futanari actually seem to fall into several basic types, most of which are visible below:

Normal Futanari:

Classic futanari (clitoris is full penis, but without testes)

Full penis futanari (has full female and male genitalia, with testes)

“Newhalf” futanari (full penis with testicles, and no female genitalia)

Clitoris growth futanari (clitoris is enlarged into a hybrid penis/clitoris)

Parasitic/magical/mechanical penis futanari (penis is temporarily attached/grown, usually from or on clitoris)

“Alternative” Futanari:

Gigantic penis futanari (penis is immense)

Multiple penis futanari (many penises for extra fun)

Usually such images take the form of “yuri” pairings or single characters, but futa on futa is common, and futa on or with male is far from unknown.

It seems fans of certain types are not necessarily fans of all, though the classic kind seems generally favoured by all.

Interestingly, it looks as though some who delude themselves into thinking they are completely heterosexual whilst following this fetish tend to identify futanari without full female genitalia as being the border between “heterosexual” and “homosexual” pornography.

Maniacs still hungry for more details might wish to consult Wikipedia, which as usual does not disappoint in collecting together dubiously sourced details of the sexual fetishes dear to so many Wikipedians.

Juuzoh Minazuki and Hinemosunotari are some of the premier artists dealing with the genre. Those looking for fewer penises with their yuri might like to check the appropriate gallery, and those looking for less yuri with their penises also have an option.