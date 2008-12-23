Upskirt Camera Magazine Man Thwarted

A man who concealed a camera inside a magazine and then inserted it into the skirts of scores of female train passengers has finally been apprehended.

The man (46) was caught red-handed inserting his magazine into the miniskirt of a female passenger (23), and the magazine was found to be housing a concealed digital camera, with which he was taking panchira shots of the unsuspecting lady.

He apparently constructed his hidden camera magazine by ingeniously installing a miniature camera (a mere 1cm thick) in the magazine, with the lens and shutter peering out of a hole he made in the magazine’s spine.

The magazine in question was a men’s fashion magazine.

A male passenger noticed his suspect motions near the lady, and overpowered him and handed him over to staff at the station.

He was arrested for causing a public nuisance (specifically under a Tokyo ordinance aimed at stopping upskirt peepers).

The thwarted peeper explains his crimes thus: “I wanted to see inside their skirts. On the day of my arrest alone, I had already seen inside the skirts of three people.”

He would apparently head off onto the trains each day after work with his camera-magazine, invading the privacy of scores of passengers no doubt.

Via ZakZak.