Upskirt Camera Magazine Man Thwarted
A man who concealed a camera inside a magazine and then inserted it into the skirts of scores of female train passengers has finally been apprehended.
The man (46) was caught red-handed inserting his magazine into the miniskirt of a female passenger (23), and the magazine was found to be housing a concealed digital camera, with which he was taking panchira shots of the unsuspecting lady.
He apparently constructed his hidden camera magazine by ingeniously installing a miniature camera (a mere 1cm thick) in the magazine, with the lens and shutter peering out of a hole he made in the magazine’s spine.
The magazine in question was a men’s fashion magazine.
A male passenger noticed his suspect motions near the lady, and overpowered him and handed him over to staff at the station.
He was arrested for causing a public nuisance (specifically under a Tokyo ordinance aimed at stopping upskirt peepers).
The thwarted peeper explains his crimes thus: “I wanted to see inside their skirts. On the day of my arrest alone, I had already seen inside the skirts of three people.”
He would apparently head off onto the trains each day after work with his camera-magazine, invading the privacy of scores of passengers no doubt.
Via ZakZak.
he needs to learn more from pro ninja photographers lol
very intresting
very high tech. a 1"" cm camera? wow, the guy deserves some praise, lol.
you don't get that kind of stuff here. only in japan.
I get it that it's temping to see all these young girls in skirts but you're only allowed to look at them, not harass them.
I'm not okay with doing this against a girl's will. The fantasy is one thing. The reality of invading someone's privacy is another.
Fucking cowards. I just go around asking random women if they'll let me take a picture of their panties if they say no I take it like a man and leave. So far this technique has only worked twice and one was a trap..............the other was a an 80 year old man that insisted on showing me his genitals.
"and one was a trap"
=)
I'm continually amazed how honest these people are when they are caught. Here in America, criminals will deny/lie till hell freezes over when caught.
Instead of turning the guy in I would have made a deal for the pictures.
I don't think I understand. "Inserting his magazine into the miniskirt of a female passenger"? wut?
DON'T MIND ME, JUST SHOVING THIS MAGAZINE INTO YOUR CROTCH, CARRY ON.
hahahaha
lmaooooo
Really? A magazine was the most discreet thing he could think of?
The guy is honest, I like that. "I wanted to see inside their skirts."
>1ch thick
Uhh ch = what unit?
And I have to agree to s0m31john's comment ^^
ch = cm - Typo eliminated, thanks.
One down!
2 million to go!
Pwnt, but innovative.
Installing it in the shoe seems to be less likely to be noticed though.