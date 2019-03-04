Zanki Zero Gameplay Trailer All About Survival

Spike Chunsoft has released an English gameplay trailer for upcoming dungeon crawler and survival RPG Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, going through the most important features players can use to stay alive.

The extensive gameplay trailer showcasing all of the title’s crucial survival perks:

The title has become a hot button subject recently due to severe content censorship affecting both the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the Western release.

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning will be out for the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 9th April, 2019 in the US and Europe.