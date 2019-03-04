Vibohazard Sexually Mistreats Zombie Girls

The humorously titled Vibohazard may prove fascinating to those with a fetish for zombie-based eroge, as the game revolves around human girls being turned into zombies and subsequently abused by all the males around them.

Vibohazard follows three cute researchers as they are turned into zombies by a freak accident, causing players to search for a way to reverse the process and save them – with the girls being sexually mistreated a number of times along the way.

The English-translated Vibohazard can entertain with its comically erotic zombie content now.