New Gintama Project Announced

The long-running Gintama franchise has a new project on the way, with the creation bound to include the usual amount of gags, drama and fighting that fans have come to know and love.

Originally divulged at the Gintama Shirogane Matsuri 2019 event, the franchise’s official Twitter account released a (rather uncertain) video as well:

The tweet requests that fans wait for follow-up news – it was announced previously that the Gintama manga (which was supposed to conclude with its 77th volume) will continue digitally by way of a Gintama app.