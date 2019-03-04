Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Compares Past & Present Graphics

The newest development update for Koji Igarashi’s “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” has compared the enhanced visuals of the game’s latest build with that of the earlier demo.

The video’s description:

This Development Update highlights the visual improvements that have been made since the June 2018 demo of the game. (Please note that the audio levels have not been mixed yet.)

The development update video comparing visuals from 2018 and the present:

Igarashi’s Castlevania-inspired action-platformer has been delayed multiple times from its original delivery date of 2017 and is now set to come out sometime in summer 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.