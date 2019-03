While Western barbarians may be elated to know that the Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord movie will soon be coming westward, some might be disappointed to know that the Western trailer has removed the up-close shots of breasts and butts that was present in the Japanese version.

The less sexy Western trailer might have some curious if the entire movie has been censored, though such a turn of events is unlikely given the few pantsu shots that made it in:

The Japanese trailer in comparison:

A private screening for the movie will take place at the AniFest event in California on March 23rd, followed by a wider release on March 29th (the same day the movie debuts in Japan).