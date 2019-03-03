Viz Media Has Issued Over 200 Million Copyright Takedown Requests

American anime and manga distributor Viz Media has been revealed as one of the world’s most prolific when it comes to issuing copyright takedown requests, submitting over 200 million in its lifetime: the fourth-highest of any copyright holder.

Google’s latest transparency report shows that Western anime and manga licensor Viz Media has requested the takedown of almost 207 million URLs due to alleged copyright infringement, and 133 million of those requests have been successful. Over 5% of all the 4 billion takedown requests issued to Google have come from the San Francisco-based company.

More detailed statistics show that the majority of Viz’s 206,531,563 takedown requests relate to a small number of manga distribution sites and nearly all of the publisher’s requests were handled by “Remove Your Media LLC”.

Only three copyright holders have issued more takedown requests than Viz: the British Phonographic Industry and its Mexican and Brazilian equivalents “APDIF Mexico” and “APDIF do Brasil”. Viz is therefore the biggest takedown requester in the US and the biggest one in the world that is not a national-level trade association for musical artists.