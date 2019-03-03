Top 10 Most Popular Karaoke Anime & Game Songs From the Heisei Era

The concluding Heisei era has served as the theme of another ranking as the most adored songs from both anime and video games (of the era) have been compiled, with the theme from one highly criticized classic achieving the top spot over both Macross and Haruhi.
1. Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Evangelion)
2. Touch (Touch)
3. Sobakasu (Rurouni Kenshin)
4. Himawari no Yakusoku (Doraemon)
5. Lion (Macross Frontier)
6. Sekai ga Owaru Made wa (Slam Dunk)
7. God Knows… (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)
8. Let it Go/Ari no Mamade (Frozen)
9. Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari (Bakemonogatari)
10. Sousei no Aquarion (Aquarion)
Leave a Comment