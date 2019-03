The Spicy Tails Twitter account has posted a new preview video for the upcoming Spice & Wolf VR game showcasing Horo cutely running a bakery and pretending to greet customers.

The full adorable PV with plenty of twirling tail animation:

Spice & Wolf VR will be out for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PC Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR sometime in early 2019.