Soulja Boy Samples Zelda’s Main Theme For New Song

In what may be a move to spite Nintendo, relentlessly criticized rapper Soulja Boy has released a new song called “Zelda” which possesses a sampling of the Legend of Zelda main theme – a decision that may earn the rapper more unwanted attention from Nintendo.

The song is naturally laden with all sorts of profanities and awkward references to the Zelda franchise:

The video’s abundance of dislikes:

Soulja Boy’s endeavors of selling his own game consoles were quickly thwarted by Nintendo (and others) after it was discovered that the rapper was selling Chinese bootleg consoles that were capable of playing illegal ROMs.

Comments on the video were unsurprisingly negative: