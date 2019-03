Much like fans had hypothesized, a new trailer for “Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution” has revealed that the entire film will be 3D CG, with those creating the film seemingly taking inspiration from the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie.

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a remake of the first 1998 Pokemon movie, a move that will garner attention and watchers solely through nostalgia – the new fully CG trailer:

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution debuts in Japan on July 12th.