Devil May Cry 5 “The Story So Far” Trailer Recaps the Plot

Capcom has published yet another new trailer for the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, this time recapping the story of the whole franchise for newcomers.

The newest trailer for Devil May Cry 5 recaps all the major plot points starting from the original Devil May Cry up to Devil May Cry 4:

Been a long time since your last demon hunt? Forgotten about Mundus, Lady & Nero? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this smokin’ sexy short recap on the DMC story so far…

The trailer, going through all the major events of Devil May Cry:

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the 8th of March for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.