Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Censored for Western Release

49 mins ago
6 Comments
by Rift

Fans of Spike Chunsoft will likely be devastated to know that the publisher has censored the upcoming Zanki Zero: Last Beginning in order to ensure a Western release, yet another victim of the West’s rapidly expanding desire to protect the fictional children.

Spike Chunsoft informed their audience by way of Twitter:

According to the article provided in their tweet, the following alterations were made to the PS4 and Steam versions of the game to ensure a Western release:

To ensure a release for the West, content changes will also be included in the localized PlayStation®4 and Steam® (PC) versions. To reduce content which could be interpreted as sexualization of characters depicted as minors, the following changes have been made:

– PlayStation®4 Packaging art
– In order to conform to public storefront display standards, images that can be interpreted as too sexually provocative must be modified.
– Sachika Bedroom Scene CGIs
– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the Western release, Sachika is wearing pajama bottoms.
– Sachika CGI in the Opening Scene
– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the Western release, the camera angle has been raised to not show Sachika’s panties.
– Child Rinko Extend Machine CGI
– In the Japanese release, Child Rinko covers her chest with her arms. In the Western release, the position of her arms has been adjusted.
– All “Child” bedtime event cutscenes removed

Those somehow not demoralized by this inevitable forced censorship can expect Zanki Zero: Last Beginning to arrive on PS4 and Steam April 9th.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

6 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    welp another game not to buy, and i was interested in getting this one but seriously fuck that

    and making it even worse is it even affects the pc version also smh

    seriously fuck america and sony on this bs they’re doing literally everything trying to kill all japanese games cause that’s where’s it going as every japanese game that comes out something is wrong and such which leads to censorship for no fucking reason which no one is gonna buy that censored shit which leads to super small sells which in the long run will kill it and then it can only get worse from there as they’ll go after everything else

    just one future that things could lead to if this type of shit keeps happening

    its as simple as this censorship bs needs to stop or risk having everything controlled and taken away

    and the retards agreeing with censorship needs to understand this also

    • Anonymous says:

      I had never heard of the game before today. But given the extreme censorship I will wait until its $10/£10 on the PSN store and download. Or until its free on Playstation plus. I feel no desire to support censorship in videogames.