Zanki Zero: Last Beginning Censored for Western Release

Fans of Spike Chunsoft will likely be devastated to know that the publisher has censored the upcoming Zanki Zero: Last Beginning in order to ensure a Western release, yet another victim of the West’s rapidly expanding desire to protect the fictional children.

Spike Chunsoft informed their audience by way of Twitter:

According to the article provided in their tweet, the following alterations were made to the PS4 and Steam versions of the game to ensure a Western release:

To ensure a release for the West, content changes will also be included in the localized PlayStation®4 and Steam® (PC) versions. To reduce content which could be interpreted as sexualization of characters depicted as minors, the following changes have been made: – PlayStation®4 Packaging art

– In order to conform to public storefront display standards, images that can be interpreted as too sexually provocative must be modified.

– Sachika Bedroom Scene CGIs

– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the Western release, Sachika is wearing pajama bottoms.

– Sachika CGI in the Opening Scene

– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the Western release, the camera angle has been raised to not show Sachika’s panties.

– Child Rinko Extend Machine CGI

– In the Japanese release, Child Rinko covers her chest with her arms. In the Western release, the position of her arms has been adjusted.

– All “Child” bedtime event cutscenes removed

Those somehow not demoralized by this inevitable forced censorship can expect Zanki Zero: Last Beginning to arrive on PS4 and Steam April 9th.