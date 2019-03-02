YouTube Disables Comments to Combat Pedophiles

YouTube has taken the step of banning comment sections on most videos featuring children after the mass media finally discovered that they are sometimes frequented by “predators”.

In light of a recent media backlash against the use of comment sections by pedophiles, YouTube has decided to disable comments on most videos that involve children for their protection.

The new policy will disable comments on videos featuring “young” children by default, rather than removing them after they are informed of lewd posts. It has been speculated that this will mean disabling comments on videos that parents upload of their toddlers, as well as videos featuring children that are made by established content creators. A small cadre of YouTube “partners” will be allowed to enable comments on videos involving children, although they will be expected to actively moderate comments and show that their videos are unlikely to attract predators.

Videos of older children and teenagers will have comments enabled unless the nature of the video is such that it is likely to attract unwanted attention; this is likely to mean that videos of teenagers doing gymnastics or wearing a swimsuit will have comments disabled.

The new policy seems almost certain to be a response to a recent video in which a YouTuber discovered that other users were leaving suggestive comments and timestamps on videos featuring young girls, and that YouTube’s algorithm was allowing fans of child uploaders to easily find desired content. The video also revealed, to those who were somehow still unaware of such things, that advertising was often shown on such videos, leading to several companies removing their commercials from YouTube.