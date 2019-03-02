Riot Games Hires “Chief Diversity Officer”

Riot Games (developer of the highly praised online game League of Legends) has revealed that they’ve hired a “chief diversity officer” in order to deal with their supposedly sexist workplace environment, with solutions likely to involve hiring individuals who are not evil white males.

Angela Roseboro (formerly the “global diversity and inclusion” head at Dropbox) was selected as Riot Games’ new chief diversity officer and leader of their “diversity, inclusion, and Riot culture initiative” – she will also guide the company’s recruiting team to “drive inclusivity in Riot’s hiring and talent sourcing processes”.

A statement from Roseboro:

“I can’t wait to get started and to do my part to make sure we have a culture that embraces the uniqueness of every Rioter and a community where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

This hiring is part of Riot’s plan to put an end to its supposedly sexist and discriminatory work environment (which was brought up by a Kotaku article that had questionable proof), causing many to expect that certain privileged individuals will be forcibly excluded from events and positions – if previous incidents are anything to go by.