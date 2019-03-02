PS Vita Finally Dead

Sony has at long last discontinued production of the ill-fated PlayStation Vita in Japan.

Following last month’s reports of its imminent demise, the long-suffering PlayStation Vita has finally reached the end of its life, with Sony Japan quietly confirming that they have ceased production of the last two models of the handheld console. The official Japanese PlayStation website now shows that the Black (PCH-2000 ZA11) and Aqua Blue (PCH-2000 ZA23) models have been discontinued.

The Vita launched towards the end of 2011 and has sold approximately 16 million units, 6 million of which were sold in Japan. The handheld sold relatively poorly in Europe, where 5 million units were shipped, and saw abysmal sales in the US, with only 2.5 million units sold there and in Canada.