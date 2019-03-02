Our World Is Ended Release Delayed

Publisher PQube announced that the sci-fi visual novel Our World Is Ended will have its official premiere delayed by several weeks.

More about the game’s story can be read from the previous article.

The original PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC premiere was supposed to take place on the 22nd of March in Europe and 26th of March, 2019 in the US.

The new worldwide digital release date is set to the 18th of April, 2019. European pre-orders will open on the PlayStation Store on the 4th of March 2019, while the eShop pre-orders will start on the 19th of March, 2019.