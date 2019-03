Sega Europe’s YouTube account has showcased a short trailer demonstrating the English dub for Ryu ga Gotoku spin-off Judgement, as well as its multi-language subtitles.

Judgment will feature both English and Japanese voices and fully localized subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

The brief international language trailer:

Judgment launched in Japan in December 2018 and will be released this summer in the US and Europe for the PlayStation 4.