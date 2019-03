Guerilla Games has revealed via a blog post on PlayStation’s official website that their open-world action RPG Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold a total of 10 million copies globally.

The announcement comes just in time for Horizon: Zero Dawn’s second anniversary since launch.

The message of appreciation from Guerilla Games’ Managing Director Hermen Hulst:

It’s hard to believe that two whole years have passed since we released Horizon Zero Dawn. When the game launched on February 28, I was attending GDC and counting down the minutes with a group of fellow Guerrillas and Shuhei Yoshida. Early feedback suggested that we had something special on our hands, but we never suspected that we’d still be receiving daily messages of appreciation from our players in 2019. And yet, here we are, already well over 10 million copies sold worldwide; the idea that we were able to bring Aloy’s journey to so many players is astounding. We’ve been deeply moved by the enormous amount of fan creations you’ve posted online, as well as the heartfelt letters you’ve sent sharing your favorite moments from Aloy’s journey.

Horizon: Zero Dawn launched for the PlayStation 4 on February 28th, 2017.