Final Fantasy Dissidia NT Going “Free-to-Play”

Square Enix is trying to inject some life into the Final Fantasy Dissidia NT scene by releasing the game as a “free-to-play” title on both Steam and PS4.

Final Fantasy Dissidia NT is to be released as a free-to-play title on PS4 and Steam on the 12th of March, with a limited roster of four characters that will change on a weekly basis. In addition to the restricted roster of fighters, the free-to-play edition will not feature a story mode.

Square Enix gives the following summary of the FTP title:

In DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Free Edition, you can play part of DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT for free.

In the Free Edition, you can play online and offline battles with four pre-selected characters. The characters change weekly.

Story mode is not available in the Free Edition.

Some aspects of the Free Edition differ from the full version of the game (in addition to the differences described above).

There are two types of characters: the 28 from the full version, who appear in the weekly lineup for the Free Edition, and DLC characters, who won’t appear in the weekly lineup. Please be aware of this when purchasing starter packs.

You can battle online against users from the full version.

You can carry over your Free Edition save data to the full version.

Square Enix will also release a “standard” version, which appears to boast the same features as the base game that was released for PS4 last year, and a “deluxe” version that includes all DLC characters as well as additional weapons and costumes.

Given the massively limited nature of the game’s free-to-play version, it appears that Square Enix may be trying to pass off a de facto demo as a full game, while also expanding the game’s dwindling online player base.