Final Devil May Cry 5 Trailer Puts the Heroes in Peril

Capcom has unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, once again covering important parts of the game’s story.

As the final trailer spoils a significant reveal in the story (certain to have many questioning Capcom’s decisions), a warning was issued in the video’s description, which would typically be too late for most individuals who watch videos on YouTube:

WARNING! Spoilers ahead, though they may be very motivating… The world as we know it is falling apart and it’s up to Nero, Dante and V to team up and face the ultimate challenge in #DMC5.

The dramatic and action-packed trailers available in both English and Japanese:

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the 8th of March for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.